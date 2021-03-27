The Prime Minister slammed the ‘disgraceful’ demonstration and hit out at those ‘intent on violence and causing damage to property’.

PM Johnson Condemns ‘Mob Violence’ after anti-police Riot in Bristol AGAIN

He was backed by Priti Patel who blasted the ‘thugs’ who were ‘only intent on causing trouble’ at the Kill the Bill march.

The Home Secretary said she was ‘disgusted’ by the attacks on police, which saw protesters launch fireworks at officers on horseback outside Bridewell Police Station.

She said the force ‘have my full support’ and added she believed the ‘silent, law-abiding majority will be appalled by the actions of this criminal minority’.

Police

used their shields to batter protesters, sending some of them tumbling to the ground as they pushed and shoved at the police line blocking off their headquarters.

More than 100 riot officers started to disperse the crowd of more than 1,000 people after eggs, bottles and traffic cones were pelted at them, with snarling dogs marched forwards to force the demonstrators back.

Officers were seen beating at least one protester across the thighs as he refused to go quietly when he was apprehended.

Two other videos on social media showed journalists being shoved back by officers. Ten arrests were made after what police called unacceptable ‘violent conduct’ at the third Kill the Bill demonstration.