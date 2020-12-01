Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sialkot on December 9 to formally launch the newly established private airline, AirSial.

PM Imran to Launch Pakistan’s Third Private Airline Next week

PM will also address a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran also approved the issuance of an aviation license to private airline AirSial.

Three Airbus A320-200s of Air Sial — the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community — arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday morning via Egypt.

The airline signed agreement for the acquisition of

3 Airbus A320 aircraft. On 6 August 2019 Air Sial Executive Board Chairman Fazal Jillani signed an agreement with Aercap representatives.

Fazal Jillani is CEO of Surgicon private limited and he is also a director at the Sialkot International Airport board.

The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.

Air Sial’s CEO and Chairman along with management team welcomed the aircraft followed by a press conference. The airline plans to start scheduled flights from 4 cities in Pakistan. Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot will be served by the airline.