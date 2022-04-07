Following the Supreme Court’s judgment on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-trust motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday.

PM Imran to address nation tomorrow evening after cabinet meeting

Taking to Twitter, the PM said: I have called the cabinet meeting tomorrow as well as our party meeting, and tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for

Pak till the last ball.

Earlier, a five-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgment that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to convene a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.