PM Imran Takes Notice Of Accident Which Killed 4 Men in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of an unfortunate accident that took place at the G-11 signal on Kashmir Highway, in Islamabad killing four people.

According to the details, while taking the notice of the accident, Prime Minister Imran Kha has sought a report of the tragic accident from concerned authorities.

Police teams have also been formed to arrest Azlan, son of Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq.

According to sources, teams conducted raids at various places but the arrest could not be carried out so far. Police raided three places to arrest Kashmala Tariq’s son Azlan, but no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, footage from Islamabad Toll Plaza has been obtained. The driver will be identified from the CCTV footage.

According to details, four people were killed and two others were injured in a collision of a speeding vehicle on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad last night.

Kashmala Tariq’s husband and son were in the car. Police have registered a case of an accident in which the son of a former MNA has been named.

The dead were identified as Anis, Haider, Faisal and Farooq. Two persons were also injured in the accident and were shifted to PIMS. After the incident, Kashmala Tariq’s husband fled the scene with his bodyguards. People at the scene apprehended the driver and handed him over to police.

Eyewitnesses say that the accident took place because Kashmala Tariq’s husband’s car broke the signal. According to police, the three deceased belong to Mansehra and efforts are being made to contact their families.

A case of a traffic accident in G-11 was registered in the complaint of a citizen injured in the incident. The text of the FIR said that 4 friends were killed in the accident. The deceased had come from Mansehra to take ANF test. A white jeep collided with the car, killing 4 youths in the vehicle and motorcyclists were injured.