Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP) by a Pakistani expat regarding the transfer of a plot in a housing society and dismissed the officers involved.

PM Imran Takes Action on the Complaint of an Overseas Pakistani

According to the PM Office, on the directives of the Prime Minister, an inspector of Cooperative Housing Societies, and the clerk of the Circular Registrar Office have been dismissed from their seats. A show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned housing society and its bank accounts have been frozen.

The premier earlier took serious notice of the “mishandling” of a complaint

lodged on PCP by two widow sisters. Their complaint was referred to the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner who forwarded it to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), however, the ADC office discarded the complaint on the day they received it for being “sub judice in court”.

The women again lodged a complaint and when the matter came to the attention of the focal person of the Chief Secretary’s office and the Deputy Commissioner it was found out that the case was not sub judice in any court. The case was later fixed for hearing on 7 April but the PM took notice of the matter and instructed the Chief Secretary to run an inquiry.