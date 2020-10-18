Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz as ‘nani’ (grandmother) while addressing Tiger Force volunteers at Convention Centre, Islamabad. “Maryam Nawaz is a nani, but to me she is still a child,” Khan said.

PM Imran Refers To Maryam Nawaz As ‘Nani’ Grandma

Maryam Nawaz has three children, a son Junaid and two daughters Mahnoor and Mehr-un-Nisa.

Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar got married to Raheel Munir, son of renowned businessman Chaudhry Munir in 2015.

The wedding was also attended by Indian PM Narendra Modi in his only visit to Pakistan. He had flown to Raiwind to attend the wedding ceremony.

Mehr-un-Nisa is mum of a daughter Serena and 3 months old son Muhammad.

The PM criticised the opposition’s rally in Gujranwala and reiterated his position that the opposition parties were trying to save their corruption.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday slamming Nawaz Sahrif, reminded the PML-N supremo of his past links to dictators , as he termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Friday jalsa a “circus”.

“And this jackal [Nawaz Sharif], who ran from here, is sitting there [in London] used this language against our army chief and the DG ISI,” he said as the crowd shouted in anger.

“This is the Nawaz Sharif — and many of you will not remember because you were not even born then — this is that Nawaz Sharif who became a minister by [gaining favour with] General Jilani!” the prime minister thundered.

“This is the same person who became chief minister polishing General Ziaul Haq’s boots,” he added.

“This is that same man who took millions

from the Mehran Bank from former ISI chief General Asad Durrani to fight elections against Benazir Bhutto.”

“This is the man that jailed Asif Zardari twice — General [Qamar] Bajwa was not the one to do that. He [Nawaz] used to say he [Zardari] was ‘Pakistan’s most corrupt man’,” he recalled.

The prime minister continued lashing out at Nawaz Sharif for attacking Gen Qamar Bajwa in his speech.

“Was the Panamagate case done by Gen Bajwa?” he asked. “Were those International allegations the fault of Pakistanis? It was revealed across the world how every country’s politician stole from their country and kept that money in offshore countries. Whose fault was it?”

“Here he lies shamelessly in front of the people. He lies, his brother lies, his sons lie, his daughter lies! And then they go make speeches about them standing for democracy.”

“Let’s talk about election,” the premier continued. “In the 2013 elections, 137 petitions were filed for National Assembly seats that were challenged on alleged rigging. In 2018, there were only 90 complaints. In Punjab, where they are confined, the PML-N had 11 petitions and PTI had 13.”

“If we filed more petitions than they did, who can say there was rigging?” he asked. “Even the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) said the election had been much better than in 2013.”

The prime minister once again reiterated that the government had offered to the opposition to ask for any four constituencies to be re-opened, but said it never took up the offer. He recalled that when the PTI had demanded the same in 2014, the constituencies they had challenged had indeed turned out to have been rigged.

“Then these are the people claim the [2018] election was rigged.”