Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chose to hit unfollow everyone on Twitter handler.

PM Imran Khan Wipes Out Everyone Including Ex-Wife Jemima Khan on Twitter

The premier has used the platform for sharing the latest updates regarding the situation in the country. However, people noticed something unusual with his account recently as Imran Khan recently unfollowed everyone on Twitter.

PM Imran was following his party workers, charitable foundations, other important personalities around the world, and his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on Twitter, but has suddenly unfollowed everyone.

He also followed fellow party leaders including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Education Minster Shafqat Mahmood and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, as well as party stalwarts including Asad Umar, Imran Ismail Jahangir Khan Tareen and the deceased Naeem-ul-Haque.

PM Imran has

almost 12.9 million followers on Twitter, with the most for a Pakistani on the micro-blogging site.

Last year in July 2019, PM Imran Khan had followed only 18 people on Twitter including Hamid Mir, when he unfollowed him after Hamid Mir made a series of comments against rising censorship in PTI’s government and termed Imran Khan’s rule a civilian dictatorship.

The journalist even resorted to personal attacks against the prime minister in one of his shows.

Hamid Mir said that it is an honour for a journalist that a politician follows him while he is in opposition and unfollows him when he comes into government.

PM Imran Khan with almost 13 Million followers is one of the most followed personalities on Twitter. Raked No.1 in Pakistan is ranked 10th among the most followed world-leaders on the social media website.