Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday recommended the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to broadcast Turkish historical and biographical series Yunus Emre after the tremendous success of another Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that topped the charts in Pakistan after it got famous in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan Wants You To Watch ‘Yunus Emre’ after After ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to “strongly recommend” everyone to watch Turkish drama “Yunus Emre” for all those interested in Sufism

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to “strongly recommend” everyone to watch Turkish drama “Yunus Emre” for all those interested in Sufism

I strongly recommend the serial Yunus Emre being shown on PTV for all those who are interested in Sufism (Marayfat).

Pakistan state-run channel (PTV) is set to broadcast another hit Turkish serial, Yunus Emre, announced senator Faisal Javed Khan in November.

The serial Yunus Emre will

follow the broadcast of smashing serial, Dirilis Ertugrul earlier this year. The second Turkish serial will be broadcasted in Urdu dubbing for Pakistani viewers.

The show, based on the life of an Islamic poet, has been retitled as Raah-e-Ishq in Urdu for the Pakistani audience.

It orbits around the life of Yunus Emre, the 13th century Anatolian Sufi poet, who greatly influenced Anatolian culture. The story is inspired by Yunus’s voyage to Nallihan where he establishes himself as Seljuk official.

The senator describes the show as “a journey of transformation,” and “yet another hit created by Mehmet Bozdag,” who also wrote Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

“Yunus Emre was well-versed in mystical philosophy, esp that of the 13th century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail work .”

Well, looks like we have our next show in line and we’re wondering if PTV is taking on this drama to dub in Urdu as well.