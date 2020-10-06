Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently recommend the country’s youth to read Elif Shafak’s Forty Rules of Love, in his attempt to bring them closer to Islam.

PM Imran Khan Wants You to Read ‘The Forty Rules of Love’

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the premier said that the book had deeply inspired him as it was about divine love.

“This October I suggest our youth to read The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak,” he said.

“An inspirational book about divine love, Sufism, Rumi and his Murshid Shams Tabriz. I read it a few years back and was deeply inspired,” added Khan.

Written by a Turkish author, Shafak, The Forty Rules of Love was published in March 2009. It revolves around the love between Maulana Jalal-Ud-Din, popularly known as Rumi and his companion Shams Tabrizi. It reveals how Shams transformed a scholar into a Sufi through love.

“Elif Shafak unfolds two tantalising

parallel narratives — one contemporary and the other set in the thirteenth century, when Rumi encountered his spiritual mentor, the whirling dervish known as Shams of Tabriz — that together incarnate the poet’s timeless message of love,” reads the book’s review on Amazon.

In May, amid the stay at home restrictions, PM Imran had recommended that the youth read the famous book ‘Lost Islamic History’ in order to engage in insightful and enlightening reading.

In a tweet, the premier had said that the book elaborates on the rich history of the Islamic civilisations and the factors that led to their decline.

“A great read for our youth during stay at home days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline,” the premier wrote on twitter.