Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned 67 today and received wishes from all over the world while #HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan trends on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan Turns 68 Today, Happy Birthday PM IK Trending

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was born in Lahore in 1952. Imran Khan’s father’s name is Ikramullah Khan Niazi and mother’s name is Shaukat Khanam. Imran Khan belongs to the Niazi tribe of Pashtuns.

He received his primary education from Lahore at Aitchison College, then moved to the UK for higher education, from Royal Grammar School Worcester in Worcester, and later graduated from Keble College, Oxford.

At age 13, he started playing cricket and after getting his education, he joined Pakistan’s national cricket team in 1971 at the age of 18. He made his home debut for Pakistan in 1976, and played until 1992.

Imran Khan married thrice and has two sons. He first married Jemima Gold Smith, a British citizen, in 1995 with their two sons, Suleman and Qasim. They divorced in 2004.

Then on April 25,

1996, he formally established his own political party, PTI. His party gained rapid popularity, especially among young people. The PTI won the majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2013 elections and succeeded in forming a provincial government. His party also led a coalition government in the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Then the captain married the Pakistani journalist Reham Khan in 2015 and they separated a few months later that same year. He was married to Bushara Bibi in early 2018.

In 2018 general elections, his party won the largest number of seats and defeated the ruling PML-N, bringing Khan to premiership and the PTI into federal government for the first time.

The height of PM Khan’s popularity can be measured by the fact that #HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan is trending second on Twitter with nearly 30,000 people greeting him with this tag on his 66th birthday.

While some Khan lovers termed him the only hope for the deprived people of Pakistan, others considered this to be the biggest birthday of the years.

Happy Birthday Prime Minister Imran Khan.