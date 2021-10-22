PM Imran Khan to Visit Saudi Arabia on a Three-Day Trip Starting Oct 23

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a three-day trip starting October 23 to attend the Middle East Green Initiative Conference in Riyadh.

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on Oct 23

The prime minister will perform Umrah and visit Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) during this trip. He will also call on the Saudi leadership and discuss regional affairs and bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s invitation and will attend the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh on October 25.

The Middle East Green Initiative Summit to be held on October 25 will convene international

and regional leaders to motivate consensus to deliver against shared environmental commitments.

Earlier in March, the Saudi leadership had launched the Saudi Green and Middle East Green schemes aimed at cutting carbon emissions by 60 percent through employing clean hydrocarbon technologies and planting about 50 billion trees, including 10 billion in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Green initiative has more domestic focus while the Middle East Green initiative is meant to lead regional efforts for attaining global targets to combat climate change.

Pakistan was among the first countries to have welcomed the initiative. The prime minister, in a letter to the Saudi crown prince, had offered Pakistan’s help in the massive tree plantation project.