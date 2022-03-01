Pakistan to back pariah Vladimir Putin as it signed the first new trade deal with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

PM Imran Khan To Import 2 Million Tons Of Wheat AND Buy Gas from Russia

Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan has said that his country will import about 2million tons of wheat and supplies of natural gas after meeting the Russian President last Thursday.

Despite Russia facing international isolation and a raft of sanctions crippling its economy.

He said of the two-day trip: ‘We went there because we have to import 2million tons of wheat from Russia. Secondly, we have signed agreements with them to import natural gas because Pakistan’s own gas reserves are depleting,’ Khan said, adding: ‘Inshallah (God willing), the time will tell that we have had great discussions’.

Putin today moved to block foreign companies pulling out of Russia and trap their cash to prop up their imploding

war economy after BP and Shell pledged to sell up £15billion ($20bn) of joint ventures following the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a presidential order had been signed as Western countries stepped up sanctions, the rouble crashed to an all-time low and Russians queued night and day to pull cash from ATMs amid a run on the banks.

In a sign the Russian people are paying the price for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the country’s currency dropped 30 per cent against the US dollar. It has stabilised this morning after hitting rock bottom yesterday.

And after days of turmoil on financial markets, regulators in Russia refused to open the Moscow stock exchange, while long queues formed outside banks as panicked families tried to withdraw cash.

Russia’s central bank raised interest rates from 9.5 per cent to 20 per cent to counter the violent slump in the rouble and soaring inflation. It also ordered companies to sell 80 per cent of their foreign currency.