Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive, Dr Faisal Sultan, his aide on health, confirmed on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan Tests Positive Just Two Days After Being Vaccinated

Separately, PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill said the premier has mild fever and a cough.

“Thank God his symptoms are not severe. May the Almighty bless him with quick recovery.”

He also requested to not link the matter with vaccination as immunity develops after a few days.

The news comes two days after the premier received his first shot of the vaccine. His diagnosis was also later confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

At the time he had appealed to the nation to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread amid an intensifying third wave, his office quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services clarified that the premier was not “fully vaccinated” when he contracted it.

“He only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too soon for ANY

vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose vaccines,” it said.

PM Imran, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.

He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Thursday.

Yesterday, the premier had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he toured Malakand University, inaugurated a new academic block and addressed a gathering of students. He had also visited the Swat Motorway, where he inaugurated the Swat Expressway Tunnels.

PM Imran was also slated to interact with the public via telephone calls on Sunday (tomorrow), in an event similar to one organised in February. However, PTI Senator Dr Faisal Javed announced that a new time and date will be announced soon.

“Due to PM Imran testing positive, a new date for live interaction with public will be announced soon. Lots of prayers for everyone and PM Imran.”