Turkish dramas are being aired in Pakistan in an attempt to educate and provide good role models to the country’s people, especially the youth, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday.

PM Imran Khan Tells Why He Is Airing Turkish Dramas on National TV

The prime minister, giving an interview to Hamza Ali Abbasi on Hum News, said that Pakistan would try to produce Turkish drama-like serials as well.

The premier speaking about the society said that it had been “destroyed” through the “negative” use of mobile phones. “You cannot ban things, however, you can provide people with alternative entertainment.”

It is on the premier’s directions that the Turkish dramas were dubbed in Urdu and are being aired on the state-run Pakistan Television for the masses.

The two dramas — Diriliş: Ertuğrul and Yunus Emre — are

widely famous in Pakistan.

The first Urdu-dubbed episode of Ertugrul was uploaded nearly seven months ago, and now its YouTube channel has more than 10 million subscribers.

Originally produced by the Turkish state-owned media company TRT in collaboration with a private company, the historic drama was later dubbed into various languages and was streamed online around the world.

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.

The series depicts the pre-history of the Ottoman Empire, chronicling the plight of the nomadic Kayi Oghuz Turkic tribe, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

PM Imran had shared his views on the Turkish series and recommended that the Pakistani youth watch it.

During a media interaction, the prime minister said, “Pakistani youth can learn about Islamic history and ethics by watching the Turkish drama.”