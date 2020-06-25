PM Imran Khan Sparks Fury after Saying Osama bin Laden was ‘Martyred’ by US

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has sparked fury after saying former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was ‘martyred’. PM Khan made the hugely controversial comment in parliament when describing the troubled history between Pakistan and the US.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran, while speaking about the country’s relations with the US, said ‘The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden. Martyred him,’ Khan said. American special forces killed bin Laden – the leader behind the 9/11 terror attacks – on May 2, 2011 in the northern city of Abbottabad.

PM Khan said that Pakistan had to face a lot of “humiliation” despite supporting Washington in the ‘war on terror’ and was then blamed for the US’s failures in Afghanistan.

Recalling an incident that he said caused “embarrassment” to Pakistan, the premier said: “The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed, martyred Osama bin Laden. When happened after that? The entire world cursed at us and spoke ill of us.”

The prime minister was swiftly slammed by opposition figures and observers following

the televised speech.

Following the prime minister’s speech, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif said while addressing the NA session, “Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden shaheed. Bin Laden brought terrorism to our lands, he was a terrorist through and through and he [premier] calls him shaheed?”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a statement called Imran a “national security threat”. “By labelling Osama bin Laden a martyr, Imran Khan has become a national security threat. If he is a martyr, then what is the status of those civilians and members of our armed forces who embraced martyrdom in the attacks by al Qaeda?

“Thousands of civilians and youth were martyred in attacks by al Qaeda,” he said. Khokhar also questioned the lesson the prime minister was trying to teach the younger generation.