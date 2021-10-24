President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over their 10 wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

PM Imran Khan Congratulate Pakistan Team for Victory against India

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, President Alvi said, “Congratulations Green Shirts. Total Wipeout. A win by 10 wickets. You make us proud. A good match.”

He also praised captain Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for their unbeaten partnership. “Tremendous batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see total dominance. Going towards a good ending,” the President added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Twitter wrote, “Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & [especially] to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well

as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets for the first time in a World Cup fixture and ending a painful jinx that first began in 1992.

Chasing 152, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cruised the run-chase without any hassle as they made India’s ‘world class’ bowling attack look ordinary for once.

The Green Shirts were famous for their meltdowns against their arch-rivals in World Cup matches and had lost 12 straight matches to the Men in Blue.

Shaheen was awarded player of the match for his high-class spell which set up a perfect platform for the win. The Men in Green will now take on New Zealand on October 26 at the Sharjah International Stadium.