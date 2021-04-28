In an attempt to put an end to the issue of the publication of blasphemous cartoons, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to call on all Muslim nations to initiate a joint trade boycott of the West.

PM Imran Khan Asks All Muslim Nations to Boycott Trade With The West

While addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat in Multan, the premier said that Pakistan will lead in pressurizing Europe, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations (UN) to stop hurting the sentiments of over a billion Muslims like that of Jews over the Holocaust.

PM Imran added that Muslim countries ought to explain to the West that why the insult of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) under the guise of freedom of expression hurts the feelings of 1.25 billion Muslims.

Pakistan will take all Muslim countries into

confidence to join together in demanding the change and if the West fails to act, Muslim countries will launch a trade boycott of the West to pressurize it into accepting the joint demand.

PM Imran further said that the strategy employed by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to force the government into expelling the French ambassador was flawed, adding that such tactics will do little in putting an end to the issue of the publication of blasphemous cartoons.

Earlier this month, violent protests erupted all over the country after the arrest of TLP’s Chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi, ahead of the 20 April deadline given by the proscribed organization to expel the French ambassador from Pakistan over the printing of blasphemous cartoons in France-based weekly magazine, Charlie Hebdo, in October last year and subsequent comments of French President Emmanuel Macron, vowing not to give up on the publication of blasphemous cartoons.