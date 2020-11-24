Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved in principle a law on chemical castration of child abusers and fast tracking of assault cases, a media report said on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan Approves Chemical Castration and Hanging of Child Abusers

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting where the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance.

However, there was no official announcement about it.

The report said the draft includes increasing women’s role in policing, fast-tracking abuse cases and witness protection.

Stressing that this was a serious matter, Mr Khan said no delay will be tolerated.

“We need to ensure a

safe environment for our citizens,” he said.

The premier said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement.

He said the victims/survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Following the motorway incident drew a number of protesters to the streets in several cities, including Islamabad and Karachi, denouncing attacks on women.

“They [abusers] should be given exemplary punishments. In my opinion, they should be hanged at the chowk [intersection],” said Khan.

“The way murders are graded as first degree, second degree and third degree, abuse should also be graded this way, and the first grade abuser should be castrated completely.”