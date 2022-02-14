Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has denied reports of separation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi.

PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi separation rumours denied

Tensions between the prime minister and the first lady and news of Bushra Bibi leaving for Lahore in anger are being spread on social media and Indian media since morning.

In this regard, Farah Khan, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, while talking to a private news channel, said that this propaganda is being carried out. The first lady is not staying at my house at all, she is at home in Bani Gala Islamabad. He said that politics should not fall so low that people’s personal lives should be lied to.

Farah Khan said that on social media it is being said about her that she had left the

country, however, she and her husband are in Pakistan, claimed Khan.

Farah further said that one should not stoop so low in politics that they start to spread lies about the personal lives of people. He accompanies the first lady when she visits various public welfare projects including shelter homes and hospitals.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that we are in court against the journalist for giving bad and fabricated news about the prime minister and the First Lady. Legal action will be taken, he warned.

He said that both first lady Bushra Imran and the prime minister are present in Islamabad.

The first lady visited Lahore for only one week in a whole year and she has not been in Lahore for the last few months. Gill said that politics and journalism should not give false news about non-political families.