Prime Minister Imran Khan answered citizens’ questions in a live telephonic session on Sunday.

PM Imran explains why he brought Turkish drama to Pakistan

Responding to a question regarding crimes against women and children, the prime minister said: “Just like we can’t get rid of corruption through laws, these crimes too can’t be eliminated through laws.”

“We, as a society, have to fight this menace together,” PM Khan emphasised, pointing out a large number of such crimes go unreported.

He said such incidents will rise if vulgarity keeps increasing in society. The presence of the concept of purdah in Islam prevents vulgarity, he added.

“Why did I bring the Turkish drama here?” PM Imran Khan asked, explaining bringing western and Indian content to Pakistan will have adverse impacts on society.

The prime minister stressed the need for a “holistic approach” to eliminate these crimes, calling for public support to fight this “cancer”, which he said, is rapidly spreading in the society.

The premier speaking about the society said that it had been

“destroyed” through the “negative” use of mobile phones. “You cannot ban things, however, you can provide people with alternative entertainment.”

The two dramas — Diriliş: Ertuğrul and Yunus Emre — are widely famous in Pakistan.

The first Urdu-dubbed episode of Ertugrul was uploaded nearly seven months ago, and now its YouTube channel has more than 10 million subscribers.

Originally produced by the Turkish state-owned media company TRT in collaboration with a private company, the historic drama was later dubbed into various languages and was streamed online around the world.

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.

The series depicts the pre-history of the Ottoman Empire, chronicling the plight of the nomadic Kayi Oghuz Turkic tribe, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

PM Imran had shared his views on the Turkish series and recommended that the Pakistani youth watch it.

During a media interaction, the prime minister said, “Pakistani youth can learn about Islamic history and ethics by watching the Turkish drama.”