PM Imran Directs Interior Ministry For Immediate Action Against Land Mafia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the concerned authorities to take immediate and stern action against the land mafia during a meeting on development activities and law and order in the capital.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf who called on him in Sahiwal today, PM Imran vowed to bring the criminal elements to justice and stop the exploitation of poor and the vulnerable segments of the society.

On the occasion, he directed that open Kutcheries be conducted to resolve the problems of people on priority basis. He said that special focus will be given to the welfare of the poor.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and senior interior ministry and capital administration officials.

Mr Khan was told that 58 years after the capital was made, Islamabad still

lacks basic amenities and many parts of the city are without water. There is no waste and garbage dump in the city, and at night the city goes dark due to non-functional streetlights.

A senior officer who participated in the meeting told: “The prime minister directed the participants of the meeting to prepare a comprehensive package for the capital to revive its natural beauty.”

The package would envisage the completion of all stalled development projects, water supply schemes, road maintenance, the development of new residential sectors, a comprehensive streetlight plan and waste management and disposal.

Earlier on January 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take measures on an emergency basis to end fraud with the people, especially the exploitation of overseas Pakistanis, in illegal housing schemes.

Presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad today, PM Imran had said a common man was deprived of his life-long earnings through these illegal housing schemes, which needs to be stopped immediately.