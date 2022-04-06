PM Imran demands formation of judicial commission to probe ‘Lettergate’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe into an alleged foreign conspiracy to topple his government, asking the Supreme Court of Pakistan to set up a Memogate-style commission.

“It is the genuine aspiration/desire of the answering Respondent [Imran Khan] that this honourable court should hold inquisitorial proceedings as done in the “Memogate case”, constitute a high-powered commission of judges as done in the mentioned case,” reads a statement of facts submitted by the outgoing premier through his counsels Imtiaz Rasheed Siddiqui and Chaudhry Faisal Hussain in the suo motu case.

It further stated, “The said commission must analyse the incriminating evidence, take notice of the blatant horse-trading conducted by these corrupt politicians, some of whose family members are absconders of law and have taken refuge in safe heavens in the west.”

According to the statement, well-placed officials of foreign governments commonly known as the “west” expressed their displeasure with the independent approach adopted by Imran Khan and his cabinet.

“This was followed by sensitive communications as well as gathered most sensitive intelligence by the security agencies of Pakistan which manifested

that the movement led by the opposition was no longer indigenous or routine democratic effort, but was foreign sponsored; it was aided as well as funded by those states which had become irritated/hostile to the struggle of the federal government to maintain an independent posture within the international community of the world,” says the prime minister.

Imran Khan claims that the most sensitive evidence, gathered and secured, is available with the security apparatus of Pakistan. “It can be presented to the apex court, should it desires to scrutinise the same ‘in camera’ without revealing it to any other entity,” he tells the top court.

“The petition moved by the petitioners is not to uphold the rule of law but for ill motivated selfish aims and designs; the intent is to weaken the state of Pakistan by seeking a control of the state institutions. They desire to ensure that political parties like PTI and others may not remain in power or return to power in any way,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy.