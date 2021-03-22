Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is self-isolating after being tested positive, shared a piece of advice with the country’s youth.

PM Imran Advises Youth to Be ‘Selfless Souls’

In a statement on Twitter, the prime minister advised the country’s youth and said becoming a free and rich person was in fact about developing a strong character based on ‘selfless souls beyond a material price’.

“A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one who’s soul is priceless – beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Imran Khan also shared a quote of great Sufi poet and thinker Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi as saying that “Do not sell

your soul in exchange of anything, this is the only thing you have brought into this world and the only thing you can take back.”

The prime minister is presently in staying inside after he was tested positive. There has been an outpouring of well wishes from citizens and world leaders for his speedy recovery.

You are all of the above said human being and a true and sincere leader of your country. You are the best leader for the future generations who needs a leadership like you to gears the country in right direction. God bless you with good health. Amen.xx

