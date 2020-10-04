The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has in principle decided to impose lock-down in the region again after a spike in cases in the region.

PM Farooq Haider To Impose Lock-Down in Azad Kashmir after Spike in Case

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider expressed concern over the soaring number of cases in the region.

The ratio of cases has reached to 8.3 per cent, prime minister AJK said. “The government has in principle decided to impose lock-down in the region,” the prime minister said.

“We have to take strict measures before the situation goes out of the control,” AJK PM said.

The meeting also decided strict enforcement of the condition of wearing masks outside homes

and in offices. The session also decided to impose fine on those who will violate the condition of wearing masks.

The prime minister directed the officials to decide details of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) about markets, offices and educational institutions.

As six more deaths reported during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,513, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

As many as 33,725 samples were tested during the aforementioned period, out of which 632 turned out to be positive, according to the NCOC. The number of cases across the country has reached 314,616 with the addition of the new cases. There are 9,135 active cases as 298,968 patients have recovered. A total of 753 patients are under treatment at various hospitals across the country.