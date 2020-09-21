PM Boris Johnson is set to address the nation as he prepares the UK for a second wave of crisis.

PM Boris ‘to address the nation over winter lock-down plans’ in UK

The prime minister could make the TV address as early as Tuesday to brace families for winter lock-down plans.

He is looking at making pubs and restaurants close early and banning households from meeting up. Last night the Government confirmed a fine of up to £10,000 could be slapped on those who refuse to isolate.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance will reportedly make an address ahead of the PM.

The scientists will outline the consequences of taking no action to curb the spread. A source said: ‘There’s not much on the cards to look forward to.

The next six months

are going to be pretty hard.’ Mr Johnson will spend today deciding what course of action to take before addressing the country.

He will have heard warnings from Sage scientists who requested the Government not be ‘sluggish’ in curbing the latest surge.

One adviser, Professor Susan Michie, told, every day of delay could have dire health outcomes.

She said: ‘We need a stitch in time. We need to learn the lessons of the spring. ‘Every day’s delay to a step change in measures to restrict transmission when it is increasing exponentially will be expensive in terms of health and lives in the short term and the economy in the long term.’

Mr Johnson has previously admitted a second national stay at home rules would be ‘nothing short of disastrous’ for the UK.

He is said to prefer ‘on-off’ measures of tight restrictions followed by intervals of relaxation.