PM Boris Johnson will set out new tough ‘Tier Three’ Restrictions on Monday

PM’s chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister said it is ‘very likely’ local areas will face ‘further restrictions’

It comes as Britain recorded 13,864 new cases and a further 87 deaths in just 24 hours

Hat-trick of reports warn the country is still on a precipice with up to 45,000 people catching it every day

Meanwhile, new restrictions introduced in Bangor, Wales, following a sharp rise in cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a Commons statement on Monday setting out new outbreak restrictions as reports claim true figure of infections doubled in a week to 45,000 a day, it has emerged tonight.

Mr Johnson will use the occasion to outline a new ‘tiered’ approach to how local situations will be treated.

His chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister has written to MPs following a meeting with northern leaders on Friday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a local furlough scheme that will cover two thirds of employee pay-checks up to £2,100 a month for workers who are forced to stay off work because of restrictions;

Infection rates are are up to seven times higher in student areas than in any of

England’s local authorities, testing data shows, and in Manchester’s Fallowfield 5 per cent of people tested positive in the first week of October;

Office for National Statistics data showed the UK economy grew by just 2.1 per cent in August, much lower than analysts had predicted and far below the 6.4 per cent expansion recorded in July;

A row has erupted over PHE and Professor Whitty presenting MPs with ‘dodgy’ data claiming that is spreading widely in pubs and cafes after it emerged only around 160 premises nationwide were included;

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds claimed the Chancellor’s Jobs Support Scheme is ‘forcing businesses to flip a coin over who stays and who goes’ because it is cheaper to employ one worker to do the same hours;

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned the capital could face tougher restrictions as leafy Richmond becomes the worst-hit borough – but one report suggests the R rate in the city is below 1;

Ministers are considering using a computer algorithm to produce a ‘tailored shielding’ programme by considering people’s personal health and circumstances to work out whether they should be down;

Former Tory Treasury minister Lord O’Neill called for ‘true devolution’ to improve the response and for a ‘tailored’ version of the furlough scheme;

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said the Government had ‘lost control of the virus’ and urged ministers to ‘get a grip’.



