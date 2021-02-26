U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his plan for lifting the restrictions in England on Monday, prioritizing the return of schools and outdoor activities over reopening stores, bars and restaurants.

PM Boris Johnson Announces All Schools Will Reopen To All Pupils on March 8

In his statement to Parliament, Johnson will confirm that English schools will reopen to all pupils from March 8 and people will be allowed to meet one-on-one and sit together outdoors.

The government has been clear that the return to face-to-face education is the national priority and that 2 weeks’ notice would be given ahead of any change. The return to school for all pupils is being prioritised due to the significant and proven impact caused by being out of school to the health and wellbeing of children and young people.

All students will begin to return to face-to-face education on 8 March with the following testing measures in place:

all primary school children will return on Monday 8 March. Primary school staff will continue to take 2 rapid tests each week at home

all secondary school and college students will take three tests as they return to the classroom from the 8 March at existing school testing facilities. Schools and colleges will have discretion on how to test students over that week to enable their return to the classroom. After the initial programme of three tests in school or college, students will be provided with 2 rapid tests to use each week at home

secondary school and college staff will also be provided with 2 tests to use each week at home

university students on practical courses who need to access specialist facilities and equipment can return to in-person teaching and learning from Monday 8 March. Twice weekly testing will continue to be available for all on campus

Wraparound childcare for primary and secondary pupils will resume from Monday 8 March where necessary to enable parents to access work, education or medical care.

Staff and students in secondary schools and colleges are advised to wear face coverings in all areas, including classrooms, where social distancing cannot be maintained and as a temporary extra measure.

For the remaining university students, the government will review, by the end of the Easter holidays, the options for timing of their return. This will take account of the latest data and will then be a key part of the wider roadmap steps. Students and institutions will be given a week’s notice ahead of any return.

All staff at private, voluntary and independent nurseries will have access to tests to use twice weekly at home, building on the testing already available to maintained nursery schools and school-based nurseries. Childminders can continue to access community testing, and the Department continues to work with colleagues across government to review the testing approach available for childminders.