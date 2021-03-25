‘Please Stop Calling Me Plastic’: Mathira Replies To Implant Rumours

Mathira has hit back at trolls for body shaming her.

“I’m chubby and I’m happy like this. Who are you to shame me?” wrote the actor on social media adding, “Focus on yourself please”.

“I’m so tired of people saying why I have done implants and all. Seriously its a shame,” said Mathira further clarifying that she has an “hormonal imbalance issue”.

The actor further said that she “could do surgeries, I will certainly own up.”

“I have put on weight but please stop this non-sense of calling me plastic,” she concluded.

Mathira recently appeared on Nashpati Prime’s To Be Honest in which she talked about many things including her thoughts on feminism and social media. The show was a hit on YouTube Pakistan, trending at the number one spot.

Pakistani celebrities have recently started to talk against body-shaming more frequently. Mehwish Hayat, who recently appeared on Vasay Chaudhry’s show Ghabrana Mana Hai, called out the host after he joked about Ahmed Ali Butt’s weight.

Meanwhile, watch this video to find out how body shaming affects celebrities and leaves them shattered:

After hitting out

at trolls for body shaming her, Mathira has now clapped back at those mocked her for her brown skin.

“So what if I am a brown,” said Mathira. “I am named [and] shamed for my colour my, my weight, what is with our society?”

“Why do we like pushing people to the edge mentally forcing them to break down?” questioned the actor, adding: “It’s not at all cool.”

“Women have sent me DMs to use whitening injections. I can surely afford them but I don’t want to be white,” said Mathira. “I’m a proud brown thick girl living life freely.”

Mathira further said: “Focus on your black hearts and try to make them white by removing this type of negativity.

“Life is a small mirror. Be kind” she advised her haters.

Mathira also posted a pictures and videos of herself on her Instagram, alongside a poem, which read:

“I am a brown girl who defines her standards of beauty,
The darkness of my skin is my own bronzer
The sun loves me too much that I am immersed in its rays in the summer
I am not ashamed to be brown
I am a Pochahontas in my own world”

