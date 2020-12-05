Danyal Sajid, 21, a playboy from Yorkshire and a scammer is putting lives at risk by selling fake negative certificates so Britons can travel abroad.

Playboy Danyal Sajid Living Luxury Life By Selling Negative Test Report for £75

Danyal Sajid told undercover reporters he had already sold up to 50 of the documents, which are required for entry by many countries.

Sajid, from Yorkshire, works in customer service for a major bank, but does ‘anything he can’ on the side to make extra cash.

But as well as selling them individually, the bank worker runs the illegal business as a franchise and trades the fake certificate template to others for £500.

But as well as selling them individually, the bank worker runs the illegal business as a franchise and trades the fake certificate template to

others for £500.

It means hundreds of Britons may have boarded flights with bogus negative results.

Sajid boasted of blowing the proceeds on luxury cars in Dubai, where he travelled from Britain last week using one of his phoney documents.

In just a few days he hired a Range Rover, Mercedes G-Wagon, Mercedes GTC, Mercedes GTS and Mercedes S63.

He bragged about spending £500 in a night at the venue and also described picking up a Spanish girls, who he said looked like an ‘Instagram model’ and who he paid £300.

In person, he said he did not know how much he had made from the scam, explaining: ‘I’ve just been spending it in Dubai bro.’

He is planning a second fraud when the vaccination programme rolls out if similar certificates are issued as proof of immunisation.

For further details visit Daily Mial