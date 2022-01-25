Plane Turns Back Mid-Air After Passenger Defies Mask Rule

Posted on by

An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask, the airline said.

Plane Turns Back Mid-Air After Passenger Defies Mask Rule
Plane Turns Back Mid-Air After Passenger Defies Mask Rule

“American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement,” the airline said

Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami.

When

the plane landed police escorted that passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN.

American Airlines said that pending further investigation this passenger has been placed on a list of people barred from flying with the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in January 2021 it would observe a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on US domestic flights.

This came as flight attendants reported a high number of incidents of verbal and physical abuse from travelers who refuse to wear a mask.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Plane Turns Back Mid-Air After Passenger Defies Mask Rule
    Posted on by
  2. Johnson ‘Had Birthday Party’ in Lockdown, Organised By Wife Attended by 30 People
    Posted on by
  3. Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey dies at 51
    Posted on by
  4. Nurse Accused of Killing 8 Babies, Attempting to Kill 9, Appears in Court in UK
    Posted on by
  5. Zahir Jaffer Declared Mentally, Physically fit by Medical Team
    Posted on by