Plane can take off in any direction, even towards PML-N: Jahangir Tareen

Disgruntled leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday said that his ‘plane’ could take off in any direction even towards the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp.

Tareen made the remarks when asked by a reporter about the possibility of joining the PML-N. He was attending a dinner reception the night prior hosted by PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on the occasion of his daughter’s wedding.

When asked by a reporter to comment on his presence at the event, given the rivalry between the PTI and the PML-N, Tareen said, “Khawaja Saad is a brother to me and we have remained together like close relatives”.

The reporter then asked whether “the plane” will ever switch its trajectory to “this direction” — a reference to the PML-N. This prompted

laughter from Tareen.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, who was also attending the gathering, told the journalists that he should ask Tareen why he kept smiling to the question of joining the PML-N.

When Tareen finally responded, he was still all smiles, and said: “The thing is, I am here to attend a wedding, to share in the joy of this occasion. We will see what happens next, InshaAllah. What will happen, will happen.”

Last month, the disgruntled PTI leader had said that he had never paid for the “household expenses of Bani Gala” in response to the claim of former party leader Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed.

Wajihuddin had accused Prime Minister Imran of taking money from Tareen in tunes of Rs3 million per month to run his Bani Gala household.