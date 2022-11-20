‘Plan to kill Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif was made in London’: PML-N’s Tasneem Haider

LONDON: PML-N’s London spokesman Tasneem Haider on Sunday made startling revelation, claiming that the plan to kill Arshad Sharif and Imran Khan was prepared in London under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

While addressing a presser in London today, Tasneem Haider Shah, the PML-N London spokesperson, stated that the plots to kill Arshad Sharif, a deceased leading journalist, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan were prepared in London, leveling extremely serious accusations against his top party leadership.

“I had three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hasan Nawaz’s office,” Tasneem Haider claimed, adding that he’s associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years.

“I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.” He alleged.

“On July 8, September 20, and October 29 respectively, the first, second, and third meetings took place. Before the new army chief was chosen, I was instructed to remove Arshad Sharif and then Imran Khan. Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif as an influential person from Gujrat. Nawaz Sharif was

told that Tasneem Haider had connections with the shooters who can complete the task.” He said.

The PML-N London spokesperson claimed that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to provide shooters. He further alleged that Sharif had also vowed to spot a place in Wazirabad, and the Punjab government will be blamed for the assassination plot.

“I was informed following my rejection that they had hired shooters for the job. I have photos of the meetings, and I’ve told the British police about the plot. In two of the meetings, only Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt were present.” He added.

Shah asserted that he is prepared to give a recorded statement to Pakistani investigative agencies. He continued, saying that Nawaz Sharif had ordered him to begin developing the strategy as soon as Maryam Nawaz arrived in London.

He pointed the finger squarely at the PML-N for carrying out the shooting attack on Imran Khan and the murder of Arshad Sharif.

According to Tasneem Haider Shah, the PML-N was aware of the journalist’s whereabouts in Kenya and that Arshad Sharif would be killed there.

Meanwhile, PTI has asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of Tasneem Haider’s claims and initiate an inquiry.