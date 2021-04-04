Hazrat Mian Aftab Alam, Badshah Sarkar of Dullar Sharif sadly passed away in Chakswari area of Mirpur.

Pir Mian Aftab Alam of Dullar Sharif Passed Away in Chakswari, No SOPs Followed

His funeral prayer was offered in Dullar Sharif where hundreds of people gathered without following in SOPs.

Last week Chakswari police arrested dozens of poor shopkeepers for not wearing masks but now police haven’t taken any action.

Cases are rising high in Pakistan and among provinces Azad Kashmir has highest number of cases and in Azad Kashmir, District Mirpur is one of the 10 districts of AJK where cases are high.

After the death of 5

more victims of the ongoing fast-rising spell the death toll rose to 363 across Azad Kashmir till April 2, official sources said.

As many as 79 of the suspects were discharged from various centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours after they were tested negative with complete recovery, AJK health authorities officially told APP Friday night.

And at the same time at least 192 new positive cases were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the sources said. After the death of 05 more victims, the number of those who died in Azad Jammu Kashmir rose to 363.