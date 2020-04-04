PIA’s Special Flight Carrying 327 Passengers Left for London as Flights Operation Partially Resumed

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) international flight operations are partially restoring. As per details, a special flight carrying 327 passengers left for London, after strict screening of the passengers at the health desk at the airport.

The flight was disinfected before the take-off. “PIA will take all protocols necessary to ensure its crew’s safety”, the spokesperson has said.

The PIA’s spokesperson said that another flight will leave to London today from the Islamabad airport. It may be noted that the PIA was allowed to operate eight special flights for London and Manchester.

Last day 10 flights given special permission for Overseas Pakistanis stranded in Pakistan. Among the passengers are over 500 British nationals who had been asking their government to take them back as soon as possible.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said that British authorities are doing everything to facilitate UK citizens’ return to UK”.

“We are doing everything we can to help support you to return home. That is my and my team’s single priority. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work going on with the government of Pakistan and airlines to deliver that,” he said.

After negotiations between British and Pakistani authorities,

four flights were scheduled to take back British nationals stranded in Pakistan due to suspension of international flight operation by the Pakistan government.

Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf, in his briefing had said that from April 3-11, 17 PIA flights would fly to several countries, and special flights will go to places where our nationals are stranded.

“The biggest concern of ours is testing the people coming in to the country. The technical staff has said that we can bring in 2,000 passengers right now,” he had said.