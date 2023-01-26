PIA’s Paris Staff Still Getting Privileges and Salaries Despite Airline’s EU Ban

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) personnel in France continue to get salaries and other benefits despite the restriction on PIA flights to Europe.

As per details, the national airline is paying millions of Euros annually to PIA Paris staff including the finance manager despite European Union (EU) flight ban, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the average retirement age in Europe is 64 years old, while Assistant Manager Javed Shaikh, who is 74 years

old, still works for PIA.

The financial manager and personnel in Paris are paid 30,000 Euros each month, and the national airline also gives incentives to its staff members in Paris once every six months.

It may be noted here that PIA was restricted from flying to EU states after the EASA suspended the national airline’s authorization to operate flights to EU member states.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the May 20, 2022, Karachi plane crash and a statement by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that around 40 percent of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses.