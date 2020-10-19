The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle has arrested the former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (MD PIA) Ijaz Haroon and ex-director of PIA human resource department Hanif Pathan in illegal appointment case.

PIA’s Ex-Director and MD Arrested, Hired Man at $50K/Month For Doing Nothing

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi has arrested former PIA MD and HR director, Ijaz Haroon and Hanif Pathan, over making the ‘illegal appointment’ of Salim Sayani as deputy managing director (DMD) of the national carrier in 2009 after violating the regulations defined for recruitments.

Salim Sayani had joined PIA in 2009 on contract basis and was drawing $50,000 per month. His income tax was also being paid by the PIA. He was highly salary taking official in the history PIA.

Sayani was also allotted residential houses in Karachi and Dubai.

Former American Airlines executive, Sayani was tasked with revamping PIA’s Maintenance and Repair Overall (MRO) department. His job was to woo regional airlines into getting their aircraft fixed at PIA’s MRO unit.

He was appointed to make engineering department a profitable but failed to achieve his target and more than a dozen aircrafts were grounded in his job tenure.

Sayani was hired during the tenure of former managing director Aijaz Haroon, who himself was mired in a number of controversies.

A close friend of President Asif Ali Zardari, Nadeem Yousafzai, who was heading the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at that time and was made MD of the sinking airlines after forced expulsion of Ijaz Haroon following long and intense protests, was happy with the gigantic DMD who was drawing the biggest ever salary

package, and perks and privileges, and most importantly doing nothing.

According to FIA officials, Salim Sayani, a Pakistani origin USA national, had been appointed on the salary of $20,000 per month besides other perks and privileges including medical coverage, a 5-star hotel room for three months and family accommodation in Dubai over the expenses of PIA and with Rs0.6 million per month house rent.

Besides Sayani’s high salary, he was a 1300cc car with a chauffeur and insurance/reimbursement by PIA to him (Mr Sayani) or to his heirs, in case of his death, a sum equivalent to Rs85 million if he is kidnapped for ransom – a privilege which no other senior official of PIA is entitled to, not even the Managing Director.

The taxes on Mr Sayani’s salary were also be paid by the PIA.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case stated that Sayani had been granted seven per cent salary increment every year besides the provision of insurance coverage up to $1 million; $1 million in case of kidnapping for ransom; $1 Million in case of death or injury of the employee during kidnapping in service and to legal heirs for the death of the employee and three-month gross salary on the maturity of contract for each completed year of service.

The arrests were made after an inquiry which traced grave violations of regulations for the appointment of deputy managing director of the national carrier as even no advertisement was published in any newspaper nor other candidates were invited to complete the process in accordance of PIA rules. Moreover, the top officers had not acquired services of any consultancy firm for the recruitment.