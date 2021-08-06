Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to stop serving bottles of mineral water to passengers on all domestic flights. Until now, mineral water bottles were kept on the seats of passengers.

PIA Will No Longer Serve Mineral Water Bottles on Domestic Flights

According to the official notification, PIA’s cabin crew will be required to serve mineral water to passengers only on transit flights. They will also be required to maintain a logbook to provide a compliance report of the latest directive to the Manager Flight Services.

A spokesperson for the PIA said that

the decision will come into effect immediately and is part of the national carrier’s efforts to reduce its huge losses.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had asked the airlines to provide clarification over not serving meals to the passengers on domestic flights.

CAA’s action came after it was reported that airlines had suspended meal service on domestic flights citing restrictions.

In an official statement, CAA said that airlines were allowed to resume serving packed meals to passengers on domestic flights last month. CAA had suspended meal service on domestic flights in November last year after a sharp rise in cases.