PIA To Resume UK Flights With European Charter Aircraft

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has hired aircrafts with the services of foreign pilots and crew from Portuguese charter airline Hifly to resume its flights to United Kingdom (UK) from Pakistan.

The decision was taken after fares for UK flights from private airlines saw an unprecedented hike in the wake of the ban on national flag carrier’s flight operations after the ‘fake licences’ fiasco. The fares are likely to return to normal after the resumption of PIA flight operations.

Digital news outlet Pakistan Aviation reported that the hired-aircrafts will be acquired on a charter basis and they will be utilised for mostly

European flights. According to sources, PIA will utilise HiFly’s Airbus A330-900 NEO registration CS-TKY.

A spokesman for the national flag-carrier said that the flight schedule for the UK flights operations would be announced soon after Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, British Airways has also announced that it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from the London Heathrow airport from August 14. The airline said it would start direct flights three times a week to and from Heathrow Airport and Islamabad.

Direct flights will be operated between Islamabad and Heathrow Airport London three times a week, with first British Airways flight landing in the country on August 14 amid extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passenger.