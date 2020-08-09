PIA To Resume 27 Previously Suspended Pilots

The Civil Aviation Authority has updated the duty roster of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and added the suspended pilots who have been cleared.

According to the details, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has cleared 27 out of 96 pilots suspended during the dubious licenses inquiry.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said that a final decision in this regard will be taken once they receive the list of the pilots cleared for their licenses after the inquiry.

It is to noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended

licenses of 34 more pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for holding fake degrees.

According to a notification issued by the CAA, licenses will remain suspended till the inquiry against the pilots has not been completed.

Separately, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ordered its member states to bar Pakistani pilots from working.

According to the details, EASA has asked its member countries for details of Pakistani pilots. The letter sent to the member states by EASA stated that the CAA has revealed irregularities in the issuance of 40% of licences.