PIA To Operate Two-Way Chartered Flights To UK, France

In a major development, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate over 20 two-way chartered flights to the United Kingdom (UK) and France.

According to a notification issued by CAA director transport, the national flag carrier has been granted permission to operate two-way chartered flights to UK and France from 5th of February to 28th of March.

During the period, PIA will operate over 20 chartered flights in collaboration with Portugal’s HiFly.

Last year on October 23, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to operate chartered flights

to the United Kingdom (UK) and France with new Europen aeroplanes.

Chartered flights using modern European aircraft would be operated from Islamabad to London, Lahore to London and Islamabad to Manchester, while directs flights would also be made operational from Islamabad and Lahore to France.

France’s GSA will operate chartered flights for Islamabad and Lahore airports from October 30 to January 29, 2021. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification in this regard.