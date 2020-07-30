Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced to partially restore flight operations for United Kingdom (UK).

PIA To Operate Direct Flights for London, Manchester and Birmingham from August 14

The PIA flights will be partially restored from August 14 and passengers would be able to travel via direct flights to London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

According to details, the national flag carrier has hired planes from European companies along with foreign pilots to facilitate the passengers.

The decision was taken after fares for UK flights from private airlines saw an unprecedented hike in the wake of the ban on national flag carrier’s flight operation.

The fares are likely to return to normal after the resumption of PIA flight operations.

A spokesman for the national flag-carrier said that the flight schedule

for the UK flights would be announced soon after Eid ul Azha.

The announcement of the PIA came soon after British Airways on Thursday announced to resume flight operations for Pakistan.

Direct flights will be operated between Islamabad and Heathrow Airport London three times a week, with first British Airways flight landing in the country on August 14 amid extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passenger.

The United Kingdom (UK) government website shared details of the flight operations saying that from London Heathrow the flights will be on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, departing at 20:30 and arriving in Islamabad at 04:20.

From Islamabad, flights will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing at 06:15 and arriving in London at 15:00.

The British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner CMG, said this was an important moment for UK-Pakistan links.