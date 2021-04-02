PIA To Operate Additional Flights To UK Till April 7 Following ‘Red List’

In a bid to facilitate passengers prior to the new UK travel restrictions come into effect, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday decided to operate additional two-way flights between Pakistan and Britain.

According to the details, the national flag carrier has decided to operate four additional two-way flights between Islamabad and Manchester till 7th of April.

The additional flights will help people reach their destinations ahead of the new UK travel restrictions come into force. Over 1,400 passengers will travel through the additional flights.

However, a spokesperson for the PIA said that the airline’s scheduled

flight to UK on April 9th and April 11th could not be operated.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom (UK) had added more countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh to its red list from April 9 – 2021 in order to curb the spread variants internationally.

The British authorities had added Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Kenya to its red list to be effective from 4:00 am (local time) Friday, April 9 – 2021 for implementing travel bans on visitors from the countries.

Under the restrictions imposed by the UK Department for Transport, British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights (including long-term visa holders) would be required to stay in a government-approved hotel facility for 10 days at their own cost.

