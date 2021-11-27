Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled its schedule for operating direct flights to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom announced to allow direct flights from the country from December 1.

PIA to operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia from Dec 1

As per the schedule, the PIA administration will operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia. These flights will cover Saudi cities of Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Damam, and Al-Qassim and will take off from Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar.

The PIA has also launched its booking operation for Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has granted permission to six countries including Pakistan to operate

direct flights into the Kingdom. However, it is mandatory for Pakistani travellers to undergo five-day quarantine after landing in Saudi Arabia.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Saudi Arabia had decided to allow direct flights from Pakistan from December 1 after lifting a ban.

Saudi authorities have decided to withdraw a ban on flights from six countries — Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Brazil and Vietnam — and passengers from these countries will no longer be required to undergo a 14-day stay in a third country.

Saudi Arabia had issued temporary restrictions on travellers from the six countries who had not received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the kingdom.