Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aims to induct new aircraft into its fleet. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, said this while addressing a live session on the airline’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

PIA to Induct New Aircraft Into Its Fleet

He added that PIA aims to induct narrow-body aircraft in its fleet and is in the process of returning the ATR-72 aircraft that had been acquired by the previous administrations on an expensive lease.

The CEO also addressed several questions regarding the resumption of flights to Saudi Arabia, the

UAE, the UK, and Canada.

The CEO said that the flight operations to these countries had been temporarily suspended due to pandemic-induced restrictions. He added that he is hopeful that these restrictions will be lifted soon owing to the improved crisis situation in the country.

He noted that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) was formulating the flag carrier’s business plan that would be completed within three months.

When asked about in-flight entertainment, Air Marshal Arshad Malik maintained that the PIA aims to gradually replace its aircraft with newer versions equipped with an in-flight entertainment system.