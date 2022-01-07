PIA To Hire 11 Companies for Quarantine Facilities

In order to provide more facilities to the passengers flying to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to hire 11 companies for the quarantine facilities.

According to the sources privy to the development, the move has been taken to provide more facilities to the people upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

In this context, the PIA has inked an agreement with the 11 companies for the quarantine facilities in the kingdom. Passengers

can avail quarantine facilities from the listed companies by showing the voucher.

On December 1, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had announced the full restoration of their flight operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as travel restrictions, imposed to curb COVID-19 outbreak, were eased.

The first PIA flight carrying 121 passengers from Multan, bound for Umrah pilgrimage,  landed in Medina city, later in the day.

Separately, the Sindh government adopted special measures at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to tackle the threat of the coronavirus variant Omicron.

