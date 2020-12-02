PIA To Give Up 6 Airbus 320 Airplanes as Lease Expires, Transfers 450 Employees

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management said Wednesday it is looking for alternative plans to carry out operations as six of its aircraft reach lease expiration.

Six Airbus 320 aircrafts PIA acquired on lease will begin to return starting from March 2021, and the last of them is due to be returned by August next year, as the agreements are set to expire while the national flag carrier said it has decided to acquire eight new crafts in its fleet.

Chief Executive Officer of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has finalized the decision to sign new six-year lease for eight narrow body crafts, PIA spokesperson said, adding that all of eight planes will have arrived in Pakistan by December 2021.

We have issued tender advertisements and have procured proposals nationally and internationally for all eight aircrafts comprising 170-seat

capacity, spox said.

The spox represented the stance of PIA that arrival of new Airbus 320 and Boeing737 crafts will ensure growth in the airlines and will help embark the flag carrier. He said it would have transpired earlier but had to be postponed due to crisis.

In another developmen for the first time, Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) management has ordered the transfer of 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad, reported Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the sources, the PIA management has asked the 450 employees of the flag carrier’s marketing department to shift from the port city to the capital by December 28.

All PIA offices in Sindh — except the ones in Larkana — have been closed, sources said, adding that the officers were first transferred from interior Sindh to Karachi.

Now, PIA has issued orders for transferring the officers from Karachi to Islamabad, sources said.

“The officers are suffering from severe anxiety and frustration after receiving sudden transfer orders,” the sources added.