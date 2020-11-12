PIA To Dismiss 3500 Employees To Reduce Expense

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday has decided to sack 3500 employees to lower its deficit and curtail its expenses.

According to details, voluntary separation scheme (VSS) has been introduced under which, the terminated employees will get their dues in 2.5 years.

According to the reports, the national flag carrier has introduced the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) under which the terminated employees will get their dues in 2.5 years. The airline in this regard has also sought PKR 12.87 billion from the government.

The administration of PIA has claimed that this process will help the airline save PKR 4.20 billion annually.

Earlier the Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) in a special audit report conducted on PIA shared that the airline

is heavily dependent on debts and it will continue to burden the exchequer due to its insufficient operations.

The AGP had stated that, instead of equity, the national flag carrier is dependent of debts and this has increased its financial risks.

Meanwhile, after the go-ahead received from Saudi Arabia to bring Umrah Pilgrims in the country, PIA has announced new Umrah policy for flights from Pakistan to Jeddah and Madinah. Under the new policy the return fare of economy class from Karachi will be PKR 91,000 including tax. Whereas, the economy class fares from other cities in Pakistan will be PKR 96,000 including taxes.

The national flag carrier allowed a free change-of-booking for all the passengers who will be booking their tickets at least 7 days before the trip.