PIA to add four modern fuel-efficient aircraft to fleet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to add four modern fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.

According to details, the national flag carrier will acquire the narrow-body planes on a six-year dry lease.

The first of the four aircraft, Airbus-320, will become part of the airline’s fleet in mid-July while the second plane will be added to it in August. PIA will get the remaining two aircraft by October and September.

The management of the national airline said it is acquiring the new planes in accordance with its business needs.

The airline’s business plan envisages addition of more than eight aircraft to the airline’s fleet, it added.

PIA will also induct more Boeing-777 aircraft to its fleet in future.

The federal government on Tuesday appointed Aslam R. Khan as the new chairman of Pakistan International Airline.

The decision for the appointment of new chairman was taken at the cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister House.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Khan.

Last year, Aslam Khan had been appointed as Chairman of the PIACL Board.

With over three decades of multi-faceted airline experience, Aslam Khan had also been served as the Managing Director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Investments Limited for 14 years.

Moreover, the federal cabinet gave a go-ahead to the import of one million tonnes of wheat to meet rising demand of the commodity in the country.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the cabinet in today’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the approval to import more wheat was given due to the ballooning population.

Besides, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved the draft Public Property Encroachment Bill 2021 and the appointment of the executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

He said the government will bring in a new law to remove encroachments from its pricey properties.