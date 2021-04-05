Ticket prices for flights to United Kingdom from Pakistan have tripled as Pakistan is added in UK’s Travel Ban list from 9 April.

PIA Ticket Prices Tripled after Britons Rushed Back To Meet 9 April Deadline

A return flight from London, Manchester and Birmingham to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi used to cost an average of £500-650 but after Britons rushed to book tickets to meet the dead line of 9 April to avoid UK hotels, PIA ticket prices have seen a three-fold increase to the £1,500-2,700 mark.

There are over 1.5 million Pakistani-origin Britons in the UK who regularly travel to Pakistan and are severely disappointed by the increase in the ticket prices.

According to the British government, at any time nearly 100,000 British Pakistanis are present in Pakistan.

On Friday, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner introduced that the UK has added Pakistan to its crimson record of travel ban nations.

“Red Listing means that only UK and Irish

nationals and those with residency rights in the UK will be allowed to travel to the UK if they have been in Pakistan in the 10 days before they arrive,” Turner stated in a video message posted on Twitter.

The envoy stated passengers looking for to travel to the UK from Pakistan should pay for a compulsory quaran-tine keep for 10 days at a lodge within the UK.

The measures will come into impact from April 9, 4am. The commissioner stated direct flights between each nations will proceed to function as standard, however the schedule would possibly change.

Many British Pakistanis have complained that PIA is taking advantage of passengers who trying to reach UK before the deadline of 9th April. Single ticket if being sold from Rs 2 Lack to 3.5 Lacs.

It is further alleged that passengers who had return tickets £800. Their return tickets were cancelled and PIA/Agents are allegedly offering those seats to other passengers for higher price by blocking the PNR code and reselling the tickets.