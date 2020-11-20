Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken special measures during the second wave of by halting meal service on domestic flights and banned serving hot beverages in all flights.

PIA Stops Meal and Hot Beverages Services During Flights

Sources told, pre-packaged box with cold beverages will be served to the passengers on domestic flights. Moreover, the PIA chief executive officer (CEO) approved changing meal service for international flights which will be implemented immediately.

The management of the national carrier banned serving hot beverages on all flights as a pre-packaged box with cold beverages will be served in order to limit interaction between passengers and crew following

the reviewed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Following the changes in meal service, snacks, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and muffin will be served to the passengers to Saudi Arabia sector, whereas, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and biscuit will be served on return flights.

Only snacks will be served on flights of Kabul and Gulf countries.

In another development Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik has assured that the financial restructuring of the national flag carrier is well on its way and things would be finalised soon.

Malik stated that a final meeting is expected to be held within 10 days and it is expected that this issue will be settled.